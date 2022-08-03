Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 14.18 million shares of the Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $116.34, and it changed around $5.14 or 4.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $71.63B. ABNB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $212.58, offering almost -82.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $86.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.47% since then. We note from Airbnb Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.90 million.

Airbnb Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 39 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 20 recommended ABNB as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Airbnb Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) trade information

Instantly ABNB has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 117.78 on Tuesday, 08/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.22%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.12% year-to-date, but still up 14.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) is 27.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.62 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $157.61, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ABNB is forecast to be at a low of $95.00 and a high of $250.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -114.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 18.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) estimates and forecasts

Airbnb Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -24.44 percent over the past six months and at a 433.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 500.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 4.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 36.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 30 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.1 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 30 analysts expect Airbnb Inc. to make $2.78 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 57.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -7.30%.

ABNB Dividends

Airbnb Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.54% of Airbnb Inc. shares, and 63.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.21%. Airbnb Inc. stock is held by 1,350 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 5.89% of the shares, which is about 22.52 million shares worth $3.87 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.65% or 17.8 million shares worth $3.06 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 15.17 million shares worth $1.35 billion, making up 3.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 9.01 million shares worth around $1.55 billion, which represents about 2.35% of the total shares outstanding.