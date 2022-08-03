AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.72 million shares of the AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.72, and it changed around $0.57 or 5.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.19B. ABCL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.63, offering almost -111.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.44% since then. We note from AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.71 million.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ABCL as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AbCellera Biologics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) trade information

Instantly ABCL has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.01 on Tuesday, 08/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.63%. The company’s shares are currently down -25.03% year-to-date, but still up 5.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) is 0.75% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 64.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ABCL is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $43.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -301.12% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -30.6% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) estimates and forecasts

AbCellera Biologics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 19.24 percent over the past six months and at a 14.58% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 75.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $53.59 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect AbCellera Biologics Inc. to make $50.37 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -25.10%.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 6.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

ABCL Dividends

AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.82% of AbCellera Biologics Inc. shares, and 41.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.64%. AbCellera Biologics Inc. stock is held by 179 institutions, with Capital World Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 6.42% of the shares, which is about 18.27 million shares worth $178.11 million.

Allianz Asset Management GmbH, with 3.92% or 11.16 million shares worth $108.79 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 7.61 million shares worth $74.18 million, making up 2.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 4.67 million shares worth around $49.77 million, which represents about 1.64% of the total shares outstanding.