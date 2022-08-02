You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT).

In today’s recent session, 0.71 million shares of the Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) have been traded, and its beta is 0.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $426.58, and it changed around $7.3 or 1.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $107.07B. LMT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $479.99, offering almost -12.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $324.23, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.99% since then. We note from Lockheed Martin Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.28 million.

Lockheed Martin Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 13 recommended LMT as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Lockheed Martin Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $6.39 for the current quarter.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) trade information

Instantly LMT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.74% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 429.34 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.64%. The company’s shares are currently up 17.97% year-to-date, but still up 4.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) is -2.48% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.85 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $462.53, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 7.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LMT is forecast to be at a low of $374.00 and a high of $539.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -26.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) estimates and forecasts

Lockheed Martin Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 6.65 percent over the past six months and at a -3.09% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -2.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 205.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $16.03 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Lockheed Martin Corporation to make $16.8 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.50%. Lockheed Martin Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -7.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 9.60% per year for the next five years.

LMT Dividends

Lockheed Martin Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 18 and April 22. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.67 percent and its annual dividend per share was 11.20. It is important to note, however, that the 2.67% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.06% of Lockheed Martin Corporation shares, and 77.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.73%. Lockheed Martin Corporation stock is held by 2,525 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 14.88% of the shares, which is about 39.59 million shares worth $14.07 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.84% or 20.85 million shares worth $7.41 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 6.66 million shares worth $2.37 billion, making up 2.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 5.2 million shares worth around $1.85 billion, which represents about 1.95% of the total shares outstanding.