Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (NYSE: XIN): Stock Forecast For 2022 Sees A A Decline Of -76.92%

In the last trading session, 1.46 million shares of the Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) were traded, and its beta was 1.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.48, and it changed around -$0.24 or -33.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.87M. XIN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.44, offering almost -408.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.54, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -12.5% since then. We note from Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 61.36K.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) trade information

Instantly XIN has showed a red trend with a performance of -33.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7900 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 39.24%. The company’s shares are currently down -23.79% year-to-date, but still down -31.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) is -39.97% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.21 day(s).

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (XIN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 49.86%.

XIN Dividends

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 27.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (NYSE:XIN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. shares, and 2.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.41%. Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. stock is held by 30 institutions, with Acadian Asset Management. LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 1.53% of the shares, which is about 0.83 million shares worth $0.52 million.

Acadian Asset Management. LLC, with 1.29% or 0.7 million shares worth $0.78 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Exh-Trad Self-Idx Fd Tr-Inv Strategic Emerging Markets ETF and Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Acadian Emerging Markets Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 11065.0 shares worth $7413.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Acadian Emerging Markets Port held roughly 8225.0 shares worth around $5945.0, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.