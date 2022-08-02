WKHS Stock Forecast 2022: Workhorse Group Inc. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 39.71%

In the last trading session, 6.14 million shares of the Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) were traded, and its beta was 2.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.50, and it changed around $0.23 or 7.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $528.53M. WKHS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.06, offering almost -244.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.71% since then. We note from Workhorse Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.64 million.

Workhorse Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended WKHS as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Workhorse Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) trade information

Instantly WKHS has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.50 on Monday, 08/01/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by 0.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.72% year-to-date, but still up 17.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) is 34.62% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 39.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.27 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 44.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WKHS is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -214.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 14.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) estimates and forecasts

Workhorse Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 20.69 percent over the past six months and at a 83.65% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 65.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 83.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2,881.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $300k in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Workhorse Group Inc. to make $5.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -75.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -32.10%.

WKHS Dividends

Workhorse Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.23% of Workhorse Group Inc. shares, and 32.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.24%. Workhorse Group Inc. stock is held by 293 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 6.20% of the shares, which is about 10.13 million shares worth $50.67 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.71% or 8.65 million shares worth $37.73 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and First Trust NASDAQ Transportation ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 3.99 million shares worth $17.41 million, making up 2.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Trust NASDAQ Transportation ETF held roughly 3.69 million shares worth around $11.55 million, which represents about 2.26% of the total shares outstanding.