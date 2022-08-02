Why Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2022

In the last trading session, 17.09 million shares of the Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) were traded, and its beta was 0.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.28, and it changed around $0.02 or 6.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $274.68M. ZOM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.80, offering almost -185.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.29% since then. We note from Zomedica Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 22.75 million.

Zomedica Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ZOM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Zomedica Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) trade information

Instantly ZOM has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2800 on Monday, 08/01/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by 0.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.28% year-to-date, but still up 10.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) is 24.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 91.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.24 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 76.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZOM is forecast to be at a low of $1.20 and a high of $1.20. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -328.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -328.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts expect Zomedica Corp. to make $1.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.10%.

ZOM Dividends

Zomedica Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 24 and February 28.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.56% of Zomedica Corp. shares, and 14.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.96%. Zomedica Corp. stock is held by 125 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 38.54% of the shares, which is about 41.64 million shares worth $12.76 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 38.54% or 41.64 million shares worth $12.76 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 26.21 million shares worth $8.03 million, making up 24.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 26.21 million shares worth around $8.03 million, which represents about 24.26% of the total shares outstanding.