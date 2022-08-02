Why SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE: SD) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.06 million shares of the SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) were traded, and its beta was 2.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.49, and it changed around -$1.24 or -6.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $642.93M. SD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.28, offering almost -67.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 68.84% since then. We note from SandRidge Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.06 million.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) trade information

Instantly SD has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.65 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.99%. The company’s shares are currently up 67.21% year-to-date, but still down -6.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) is 11.61% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.07 day(s).

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -44.10%. SandRidge Energy Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 140.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 5.00% per year for the next five years.

SD Dividends

SandRidge Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 01 and March 07.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.40% of SandRidge Energy Inc. shares, and 64.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.22%. SandRidge Energy Inc. stock is held by 144 institutions, with Icahn, Carl, C. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 13.12% of the shares, which is about 4.82 million shares worth $50.4 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.82% or 1.4 million shares worth $14.69 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.92 million shares worth $9.62 million, making up 2.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund held roughly 0.48 million shares worth around $6.4 million, which represents about 1.30% of the total shares outstanding.