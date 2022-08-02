UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In today’s recent session, 1.12 million shares of the UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.55, and it changed around -$0.05 or -1.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $576.40M. TIGR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.08, offering almost -437.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.68, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 24.51% since then. We note from UP Fintech Holding Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.06 million.

UP Fintech Holding Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TIGR as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. UP Fintech Holding Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) trade information

Instantly TIGR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.53% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.00 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -26.68% year-to-date, but still down -8.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) is -23.57% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.29 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.28, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TIGR is forecast to be at a low of $3.72 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -97.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -11.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $52.63 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -35.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 25.90%.

TIGR Dividends

UP Fintech Holding Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 24 and March 28.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.01% of UP Fintech Holding Limited shares, and 12.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.31%. UP Fintech Holding Limited stock is held by 93 institutions, with Two Sigma Investments, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 2.08% of the shares, which is about 2.93 million shares worth $14.41 million.

Two Sigma Investments, LP, with 2.08% or 2.93 million shares worth $14.41 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 0.88 million shares worth $3.99 million, making up 0.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF held roughly 97385.0 shares worth around $0.44 million, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.