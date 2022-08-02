UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 3.39 million shares of the UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.76, and it changed around $0.43 or 2.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.32B. PATH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $66.07, offering almost -252.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.66, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.19% since then. We note from UiPath Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.86 million.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) trade information

Instantly PATH has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.02 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.37%. The company’s shares are currently down -56.50% year-to-date, but still up 3.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) is 3.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.82 day(s).

UiPath Inc. (PATH) estimates and forecasts

UiPath Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -43.88 percent over the past six months and at a -112.50% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -350.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -600.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $225.26 million in revenue for the current quarter. 19 analysts expect UiPath Inc. to make $228.81 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 33.50%.

PATH Dividends

UiPath Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 08.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.65% of UiPath Inc. shares, and 57.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.66%. UiPath Inc. stock is held by 386 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.70% of the shares, which is about 35.59 million shares worth $1.54 billion.

ARK Investment Management, LLC, with 7.27% or 33.6 million shares worth $725.44 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 15.38 million shares worth $533.67 million, making up 3.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. held roughly 8.03 million shares worth around $346.44 million, which represents about 1.74% of the total shares outstanding.