ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 2.29 million shares of the ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) were traded, and its beta was 2.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.23, and it changed around -$0.04 or -13.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.43M. THMO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.53, offering almost -1000.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 60.87% since then. We note from ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.54 million.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) trade information

Instantly THMO has showed a red trend with a performance of -13.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3355 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 31.45%. The company’s shares are currently down -77.03% year-to-date, but still up 10.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) is -15.91% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 97360.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.87 day(s).

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 96.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that THMO is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2508.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2508.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) estimates and forecasts

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -72.05 percent over the past six months and at a 111.46% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 109.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 105.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 153.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.6 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. to make $5.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.66 million and $2.2 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 110.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 163.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 50.60%.

THMO Dividends

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 15 and March 21.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.48% of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. shares, and 2.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.49%. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 2.08% of the shares, which is about 0.27 million shares worth $0.27 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.08% or 0.27 million shares worth $0.27 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.18 million shares worth $0.18 million, making up 1.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 77065.0 shares worth around $77835.0, which represents about 0.60% of the total shares outstanding.