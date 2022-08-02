Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 1.54 million shares of the Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) were traded, and its beta was 2.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.05, and it changed around $0.3 or 2.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.37B. TH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.18, offering almost -0.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 80.64% since then. We note from Target Hospitality Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 948.67K.

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) trade information

Instantly TH has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.86 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.45%. The company’s shares are currently up 294.66% year-to-date, but still up 0.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) is 146.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.89 day(s).

Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) estimates and forecasts

Target Hospitality Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 366.78 percent over the past six months and at a 2,460.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 27.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 300.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -42.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $82.6 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Target Hospitality Corp. to make $85.03 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.20%.

Target Hospitality Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 81.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

TH Dividends

Target Hospitality Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.60% of Target Hospitality Corp. shares, and 86.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.09%. Target Hospitality Corp. stock is held by 104 institutions, with Private Capital Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 5.28% of the shares, which is about 5.12 million shares worth $18.23 million.

Private Capital Management, Inc., with 5.04% or 5.12 million shares worth $18.23 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.88 million shares worth $3.13 million, making up 0.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.57 million shares worth around $1.9 million, which represents about 0.59% of the total shares outstanding.