Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In today’s recent session, 0.63 million shares of the Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) have been traded, and its beta is 0.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.57, and it changed around -$0.43 or -1.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.82B. SBLK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.99, offering almost -27.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.80, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.01% since then. We note from Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.56 million.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SBLK as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.43 for the current quarter.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) trade information

Instantly SBLK has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.59% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.18 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.24%. The company’s shares are currently up 19.10% year-to-date, but still up 6.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) is 8.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.91 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.48% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SBLK is forecast to be at a low of $22.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -50.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 17.2% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) estimates and forecasts

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 20.16 percent over the past six months and at a 11.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 297.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -11.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $296.97 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. to make $304.09 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $200.47 million and $304.25 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 48.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -0.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 32.40%.

SBLK Dividends

Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 15 and February 21. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 24.44 percent and its annual dividend per share was 6.60. It is important to note, however, that the 24.44% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.12% of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. shares, and 52.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.19%. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stock is held by 220 institutions, with Oaktree Capital Management Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 25.41% of the shares, which is about 25.99 million shares worth $589.27 million.

FMR, LLC, with 6.03% or 6.17 million shares worth $139.92 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Balanced Fund and Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 1.3 million shares worth $39.07 million, making up 1.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund held roughly 0.29 million shares worth around $6.51 million, which represents about 0.29% of the total shares outstanding.