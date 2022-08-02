Sono Group N.V.(NASDAQ:SEV) Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of SEV Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.06 million shares of the Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.15, and it changed around $0.2 or 6.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $233.19M. SEV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.49, offering almost -1407.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.78% since then. We note from Sono Group N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 760.16K.

Sono Group N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SEV as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) trade information

Instantly SEV has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.15 on Monday, 08/01/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by 0.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -67.29% year-to-date, but still up 12.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) is 7.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 62.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SEV is forecast to be at a low of $6.85 and a high of $11.36. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -260.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -117.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) estimates and forecasts

Sono Group N.V. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -37.13 percent over the past six months and at a 14.17% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -4.70%.

SEV Dividends

Sono Group N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 57.11% of Sono Group N.V. shares, and 5.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.46%. Sono Group N.V. stock is held by 36 institutions, with Texas – Teacher Retirement System being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 1.28% of the shares, which is about 0.9 million shares worth $4.84 million.

FMR, LLC, with 0.71% or 0.5 million shares worth $4.84 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Northern Lights Fd Tr II-North Star Opportunity Fd and Fidelity Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 0.13 million shares worth $0.68 million, making up 0.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $0.6 million, which represents about 0.16% of the total shares outstanding.