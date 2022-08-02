Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: SHLX): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In today’s recent session, 0.54 million shares of the Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.81, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.22B. SHLX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.08, offering almost -1.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.76, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.94% since then. We note from Shell Midstream Partners L.P.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.03 million.

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) trade information

Instantly SHLX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.06% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.08 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.68%. The company’s shares are currently up 37.33% year-to-date, but still up 8.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) is 12.44% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.15 day(s).

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX) estimates and forecasts

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 22.35 percent over the past six months and at a 10.95% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 2.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 34.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $137.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Shell Midstream Partners L.P. to make $139.96 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $133.78 million and $134.75 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.70%. Shell Midstream Partners L.P. earnings are expected to increase by 8.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 11.90% per year for the next five years.

SHLX Dividends

Shell Midstream Partners L.P.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 28 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 7.59 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.20. It is important to note, however, that the 7.59% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 68.54% of Shell Midstream Partners L.P. shares, and 18.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.98%. Shell Midstream Partners L.P. stock is held by 146 institutions, with Alps Advisors Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 4.10% of the shares, which is about 16.13 million shares worth $185.81 million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company, with 2.26% or 8.89 million shares worth $126.47 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Global X Fds-Global X MLP ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 17.3 million shares worth $242.01 million, making up 4.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X MLP ETF held roughly 4.0 million shares worth around $55.97 million, which represents about 1.02% of the total shares outstanding.