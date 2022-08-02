Shares Of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) Could Show A Loss Of -251.04%

In the last trading session, 4.45 million shares of the Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $150.98, and it changed around $1.07 or 0.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $45.27B. SNOW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $405.00, offering almost -168.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $110.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.97% since then. We note from Snowflake Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.95 million.

Snowflake Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 35 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended SNOW as a Hold, whereas 24 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Snowflake Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) trade information

Instantly SNOW has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 153.85 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.87%. The company’s shares are currently down -55.43% year-to-date, but still up 7.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is 8.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.94 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.77 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $193.78, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.09% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SNOW is forecast to be at a low of $110.00 and a high of $530.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -251.04% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 27.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) estimates and forecasts

Snowflake Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -40.45 percent over the past six months and at a 600.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 66.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 26 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $467.05 million in revenue for the current quarter. 26 analysts expect Snowflake Inc. to make $534.42 million in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022.

SNOW Dividends

Snowflake Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 24.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.50% of Snowflake Inc. shares, and 68.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.22%. Snowflake Inc. stock is held by 1,178 institutions, with ICONIQ Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 7.68% of the shares, which is about 24.43 million shares worth $3.69 billion.

Altimeter Capital Management, LP, with 5.36% or 17.04 million shares worth $2.57 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 7.51 million shares worth $1.13 billion, making up 2.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port held roughly 3.31 million shares worth around $499.5 million, which represents about 1.04% of the total shares outstanding.