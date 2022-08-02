Shares Of Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLA) Could Show A Loss Of -792.02%

In today’s recent session, 0.64 million shares of the Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.13, and it changed around $0.19 or 9.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $98.22M. AXLA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.40, offering almost -106.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.35, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 36.62% since then. We note from Axcella Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 21410.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 44.45K.

Axcella Health Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AXLA as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Axcella Health Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.39 for the current quarter.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) trade information

Instantly AXLA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 9.79% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.1600 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.39%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.18% year-to-date, but still up 4.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) is -4.43% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 81320.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.51 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 80.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AXLA is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $19.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -792.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -228.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) estimates and forecasts

Axcella Health Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 22.78 percent over the past six months and at a 11.18% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 7.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 7.30% in the next quarter.

Axcella Health Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 4.80% in 2022, but the outlook is negative 0.00% per year for the next five years.

AXLA Dividends

Axcella Health Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 02 and August 05.

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.87% of Axcella Health Inc. shares, and 64.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.88%. Axcella Health Inc. stock is held by 48 institutions, with Flagship Pioneering Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 35.89% of the shares, which is about 18.87 million shares worth $40.38 million.

FMR, LLC, with 14.84% or 7.8 million shares worth $16.69 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 2.47 million shares worth $5.29 million, making up 4.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 1.05 million shares worth around $2.25 million, which represents about 2.00% of the total shares outstanding.