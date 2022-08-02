In the last trading session, 2.01 million shares of the 8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) were traded, and its beta was 1.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.95, and it changed around $0.06 or 1.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $641.37M. EGHT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.46, offering almost -434.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.12% since then. We note from 8×8 Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.89 million.

8×8 Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended EGHT as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. 8×8 Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) trade information

Instantly EGHT has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.59 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.45%. The company’s shares are currently down -70.47% year-to-date, but still down -7.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, 8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) is -3.88% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.96, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EGHT is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -102.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) estimates and forecasts

8×8 Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -66.03 percent over the past six months and at a 100.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 200.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 200.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $186.38 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect 8×8 Inc. to make $191.55 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 30.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.92%.

EGHT Dividends

8×8 Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 26 and January 31.

8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.67% of 8×8 Inc. shares, and 93.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.59%. 8×8 Inc. stock is held by 277 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 15.42% of the shares, which is about 18.25 million shares worth $229.79 million.

Sylebra Capital Ltd, with 11.68% or 13.83 million shares worth $231.71 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 8.01 million shares worth $123.02 million, making up 6.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held roughly 3.56 million shares worth around $54.62 million, which represents about 3.01% of the total shares outstanding.