Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) In 2022: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 24.11 million shares of the Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $45.24, and it changed around $2.31 or 5.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.22B. RBLX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $141.60, offering almost -213.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.14% since then. We note from Roblox Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 20.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 33.29 million.

Roblox Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended RBLX as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Roblox Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.22 for the current quarter.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) trade information

Instantly RBLX has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 45.83 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -56.15% year-to-date, but still up 13.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) is 37.67% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 31.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -22.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RBLX is forecast to be at a low of $21.00 and a high of $57.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -25.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 53.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) estimates and forecasts

Roblox Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -22.24 percent over the past six months and at a -5.15% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 12.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -69.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $658.46 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Roblox Corporation to make $695.48 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.00%.

RBLX Dividends

Roblox Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 08.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.65% of Roblox Corporation shares, and 69.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.56%. Roblox Corporation stock is held by 772 institutions, with Altos Ventures Management Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 15.31% of the shares, which is about 82.78 million shares worth $8.54 billion.

Morgan Stanley, with 7.50% or 40.56 million shares worth $4.18 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 8.55 million shares worth $882.52 million, making up 1.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 8.25 million shares worth around $850.56 million, which represents about 1.53% of the total shares outstanding.