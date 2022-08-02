RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX): Stock Forecast For 2022 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 16.48 million shares of the RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.50, and it changed around -$0.12 or -7.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.54B. RLX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.34, offering almost -389.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.67% since then. We note from RLX Technology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.57 million.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) trade information

Instantly RLX has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8200 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.58%. The company’s shares are currently down -61.54% year-to-date, but still down -17.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) is -29.58% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 34.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.11 day(s).

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -30.40%, down from the previous year.

RLX Technology Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -30.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 14.07% per year for the next five years.

RLX Dividends

RLX Technology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 24 and March 28.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 39.34% of RLX Technology Inc. shares, and 31.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.22%. RLX Technology Inc. stock is held by 187 institutions, with IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 6.46% of the shares, which is about 60.07 million shares worth $107.52 million.

Apoletto Ltd., with 3.66% or 34.0 million shares worth $132.58 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 10.2 million shares worth $34.18 million, making up 1.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 9.53 million shares worth around $31.92 million, which represents about 1.02% of the total shares outstanding.