Risk-Taking Investors May Find AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) Worth A Gamble.

In today’s recent session, 3.18 million shares of the AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.02, and it changed around $1.72 or 7.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.89B. AHCO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.75, offering almost -19.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.40, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 52.54% since then. We note from AdaptHealth Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.11 million.

AdaptHealth Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AHCO as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AdaptHealth Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) trade information

Instantly AHCO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.71% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.29 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.11%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.83% year-to-date, but still up 6.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) is 23.61% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.71 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 1.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AHCO is forecast to be at a low of $19.00 and a high of $35.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -45.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 20.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) estimates and forecasts

AdaptHealth Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 24.79 percent over the past six months and at a 119.40% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 133.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 65.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $726.14 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect AdaptHealth Corp. to make $741.31 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 26.50%.

AdaptHealth Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 134.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 13.94% per year for the next five years.

AHCO Dividends

AdaptHealth Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 02 and March 07.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.90% of AdaptHealth Corp. shares, and 80.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 107.43%. AdaptHealth Corp. stock is held by 236 institutions, with OEP Capital Advisors, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 10.29% of the shares, which is about 13.82 million shares worth $337.99 million.

Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C), with 7.61% or 10.23 million shares worth $250.11 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.07 million shares worth $50.52 million, making up 1.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.86 million shares worth around $45.38 million, which represents about 1.38% of the total shares outstanding.