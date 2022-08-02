Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB): Decline Of -1664.71% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2022

In the last trading session, 1.57 million shares of the Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.51, and it changed around -$0.05 or -9.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.91M. REVB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.29, offering almost -2113.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.57% since then. We note from Revelation Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.89 million.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended REVB as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Revelation Biosciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) trade information

Instantly REVB has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6448 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.91%. The company’s shares are currently down -94.98% year-to-date, but still down -49.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) is -53.88% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 94.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that REVB is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1664.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1664.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) estimates and forecasts

REVB Dividends

Revelation Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 46.87% of Revelation Biosciences Inc. shares, and 38.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.65%. Revelation Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 20 institutions, with Monashee Investment Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 5.42% of the shares, which is about 0.82 million shares worth $0.93 million.

Weiss Asset Management LP, with 3.24% or 0.49 million shares worth $4.98 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Alternative Opportunities Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 3382.0 shares worth $34496.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 1542.0 shares worth around $1989.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.