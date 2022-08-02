Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX): Todayâ€™s Most Interesting Shares

In today’s recent session, 3.31 million shares of the Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.69. Most recently the companyâ€™s share price was $4.37, and it changed around $0.52 or 13.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $34.50M. QNRX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $444.00, offering almost -10060.18% off that amount. The share priceâ€™s 52-week low was $3.58, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.08% since then. We note from Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.â€™s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 45980.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 202.80K.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) trade information

Instantly QNRX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 13.51% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.33 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stockâ€™s daily price by 40.38%. The companyâ€™s shares are currently down -83.08% year-to-date, but still down -24.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) is -31.60% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.22 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 91.26% from its current value. Analyst projections state that QNRX is forecast to be at a low of $25.00 and a high of $100.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2188.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -472.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) estimates and forecasts

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the companyâ€™s shares have fallen -75.16 percent over the past six months and at a -19.93% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.00%.

QNRX Dividends

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.â€™s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX)â€™s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.47% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares, and 10.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.27%. Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock is held by 9 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 1.30% of the shares, which is about 0.11 million shares worth $0.2 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.99% or 83386.0 shares worth $0.15 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 8596.0 shares worth $9541.0, making up 0.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund held roughly 1550.0 shares worth around $1720.0, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.