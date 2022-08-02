Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE: QNGY): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.88 million shares of the Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE:QNGY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.36, and it changed around $0.03 or 9.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $45.86M. QNGY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.10, offering almost -2705.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.89% since then. We note from Quanergy Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.25 million.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE:QNGY) trade information

Instantly QNGY has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3699 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.68%. The company’s shares are currently down -96.41% year-to-date, but still up 11.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE:QNGY) is -12.44% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.4 day(s).

Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) estimates and forecasts

QNGY Dividends

Quanergy Systems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE:QNGY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 40.30% of Quanergy Systems Inc. shares, and 2.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.57%. Quanergy Systems Inc. stock is held by 41 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.73% of the shares, which is about 0.68 million shares worth $0.24 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.47% or 0.44 million shares worth $0.16 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.68 million shares worth $0.24 million, making up 0.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 71523.0 shares worth around $25676.0, which represents about 0.08% of the total shares outstanding.