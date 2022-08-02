Oil States International Inc.’s (OIS): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 1.28 million shares of the Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) were traded, and its beta was 3.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.99, and it changed around -$0.11 or -2.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $322.20M. OIS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.02, offering almost -80.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.63% since then. We note from Oil States International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 750.56K.

Oil States International Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended OIS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Oil States International Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) trade information

Instantly OIS has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.32 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.2%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.40% year-to-date, but still down -1.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) is -7.93% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.76 day(s).

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) estimates and forecasts

Oil States International Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20.92 percent over the past six months and at a 82.89% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 57.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 88.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $173.77 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Oil States International Inc. to make $184.2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.80%. Oil States International Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 86.90% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -6.99% per year for the next five years.

OIS Dividends

Oil States International Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 02.

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.89% of Oil States International Inc. shares, and 91.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.23%. Oil States International Inc. stock is held by 217 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 17.26% of the shares, which is about 10.68 million shares worth $74.25 million.

FMR, LLC, with 8.69% or 5.38 million shares worth $26.72 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 4.32 million shares worth $27.1 million, making up 6.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF held roughly 2.77 million shares worth around $14.49 million, which represents about 4.48% of the total shares outstanding.