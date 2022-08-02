Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX: OBE) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 2.05 million shares of the Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE) were traded, and its beta was 3.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.03, and it changed around $0.52 or 6.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $856.50M. OBE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.52, offering almost -38.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.18, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 75.86% since then. We note from Obsidian Energy Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 874.64K.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended OBE as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE) trade information

Instantly OBE has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.14 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.2%. The company’s shares are currently up 119.15% year-to-date, but still up 22.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE) is 16.67% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.85 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.86, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OBE is forecast to be at a low of $7.78 and a high of $15.17. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -68.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 13.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -80.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -6.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 65.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $128.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Obsidian Energy Ltd. to make $123.12 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $87.9 million and $92.34 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 46.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 33.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.60%. Obsidian Energy Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by -52.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 9.30% per year for the next five years.

OBE Dividends

Obsidian Energy Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.89% of Obsidian Energy Ltd. shares, and 13.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.71%. Obsidian Energy Ltd. stock is held by 70 institutions, with Acadian Asset Management. LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 3.42% of the shares, which is about 2.77 million shares worth $24.52 million.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc., with 3.29% or 2.66 million shares worth $23.55 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA International Core Equity Portfolio and Voya International Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 86800.0 shares worth $0.64 million, making up 0.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Voya International Small Cap Fund held roughly 52724.0 shares worth around $0.39 million, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.