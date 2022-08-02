Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.15 million shares of the Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.49, and it changed around -$0.27 or -9.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $616.00M. NUVB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.45, offering almost -319.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.74, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -10.04% since then. We note from Nuvation Bio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 976.88K.

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) trade information

Instantly NUVB has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.28 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -70.71% year-to-date, but still down -24.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) is -23.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 16.86 day(s).

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) estimates and forecasts

Nuvation Bio Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -57.22 percent over the past six months and at a -22.73% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -55.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -36.40% in the next quarter.

NUVB Dividends

Nuvation Bio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 14.

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.94% of Nuvation Bio Inc. shares, and 71.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.52%. Nuvation Bio Inc. stock is held by 159 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 14.52% of the shares, which is about 31.67 million shares worth $269.16 million.

Omega Fund Management, Llc, with 10.52% or 22.96 million shares worth $195.14 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Contrafund Inc and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 7.04 million shares worth $35.63 million, making up 3.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 3.68 million shares worth around $22.45 million, which represents about 1.69% of the total shares outstanding.