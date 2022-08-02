Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR): Decline Of -67.81% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2022

In today’s recent session, 1.58 million shares of the Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) have been traded, and its beta is 0.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $81.64, and it changed around -$2.02 or -2.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $57.57B. NTR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $117.25, offering almost -43.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $57.45, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.63% since then. We note from Nutrien Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.31 million.

Nutrien Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended NTR as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nutrien Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $5.94 for the current quarter.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) trade information

Instantly NTR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.41% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 85.89 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.95%. The company’s shares are currently up 11.25% year-to-date, but still up 1.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) is 4.98% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $116.51, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 29.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NTR is forecast to be at a low of $67.00 and a high of $137.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -67.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 17.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) estimates and forecasts

Nutrien Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 21.99 percent over the past six months and at a 174.16% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -48.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 185.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 239.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 49.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $14.95 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Nutrien Ltd. to make $8.98 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 54.70%.

Nutrien Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 585.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 8.23% per year for the next five years.

NTR Dividends

Nutrien Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.96 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.48. It is important to note, however, that the 2.96% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.10% of Nutrien Ltd. shares, and 67.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.95%. Nutrien Ltd. stock is held by 1,085 institutions, with Royal Bank of Canada being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 5.60% of the shares, which is about 30.93 million shares worth $2.33 billion.

FMR, LLC, with 3.57% or 19.75 million shares worth $1.49 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 11.11 million shares worth $835.17 million, making up 2.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 7.42 million shares worth around $517.93 million, which represents about 1.34% of the total shares outstanding.