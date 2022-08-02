MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 2.67 million shares of the MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) were traded, and its beta was 3.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.23, and it changed around $0.08 or 1.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $765.10M. MVIS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.38, offering almost -213.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.2% since then. We note from MicroVision Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.89 million.

MicroVision Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended MVIS as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. MicroVision Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) trade information

Instantly MVIS has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.38 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.79%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.39% year-to-date, but still up 13.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) is 36.20% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 41.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -4.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MVIS is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 4.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) estimates and forecasts

MicroVision Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 85.46 percent over the past six months and at a -22.22% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -21.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 22.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 40.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $700k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect MicroVision Inc. to make $1.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $700k and $718k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at 0.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 53.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.20%. MicroVision Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -175.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

MVIS Dividends

MicroVision Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02.

MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.80% of MicroVision Inc. shares, and 33.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.60%. MicroVision Inc. stock is held by 223 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 6.40% of the shares, which is about 10.57 million shares worth $49.35 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.55% or 9.17 million shares worth $45.95 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 4.72 million shares worth $23.65 million, making up 2.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 3.82 million shares worth around $13.02 million, which represents about 2.31% of the total shares outstanding.