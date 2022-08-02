MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 1.37 million shares of the MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) were traded, and its beta was 0.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.48, and it changed around $0.0 or -1.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $65.71M. MEIP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.55, offering almost -639.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.58% since then. We note from MEI Pharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.88 million.

MEI Pharma Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended MEIP as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. MEI Pharma Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.18 for the current quarter.

MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) trade information

Instantly MEIP has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5204 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -82.06% year-to-date, but still down -6.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) is -20.83% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.81, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.02% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MEIP is forecast to be at a low of $0.50 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3025.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) estimates and forecasts

MEI Pharma Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -74.92 percent over the past six months and at a 35.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 35.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -240.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 62.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.44 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect MEI Pharma Inc. to make $6.44 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -36.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.50%. MEI Pharma Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 29.10% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -0.10% per year for the next five years.

MEIP Dividends

MEI Pharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 02 and February 07.

MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.50% of MEI Pharma Inc. shares, and 49.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.66%. MEI Pharma Inc. stock is held by 138 institutions, with BioImpact Capital LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.29% of the shares, which is about 12.35 million shares worth $32.98 million.

First Light Asset Management, LLC, with 8.44% or 11.22 million shares worth $29.95 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 3.69 million shares worth $9.86 million, making up 2.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.44 million shares worth around $4.7 million, which represents about 1.83% of the total shares outstanding.