Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 5.42 million shares of the Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) were traded, and its beta was 0.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.35, and it changed around $0.06 or 18.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $47.00M. LTRY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.50, offering almost -4900.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.57% since then. We note from Lottery.com Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 431.06K.

Lottery.com Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LTRY as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Lottery.com Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) trade information

Instantly LTRY has showed a green trend with a performance of 18.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8390 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 58.28%. The company’s shares are currently down -94.50% year-to-date, but still down -55.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) is -68.74% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.97 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 97.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LTRY is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3900.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3900.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 138.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $22.7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Lottery.com Inc. to make $44.28 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

LTRY Dividends

Lottery.com Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 36.01% of Lottery.com Inc. shares, and 4.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.49%. Lottery.com Inc. stock is held by 38 institutions, with Alpine Global Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 1.15% of the shares, which is about 0.58 million shares worth $3.72 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.06% or 0.54 million shares worth $3.41 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.46 million shares worth $2.93 million, making up 0.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd held roughly 0.28 million shares worth around $1.25 million, which represents about 0.55% of the total shares outstanding.