Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND) Share Price Might Move Down By -47.33%

In the last trading session, 1.1 million shares of the Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) were traded, and its beta was 2.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.21, and it changed around -$0.69 or -8.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $331.01M. LIND currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.13, offering almost -165.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.76% since then. We note from Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 419.86K.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended LIND as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.5 for the current quarter.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) trade information

Instantly LIND has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.95 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.31%. The company’s shares are currently down -53.78% year-to-date, but still up 2.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) is -10.99% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 30.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 59.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LIND is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $23.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -219.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -94.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) estimates and forecasts

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -53.24 percent over the past six months and at a 18.26% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 27.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 29.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 56.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 135.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $80.79 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. to make $107.97 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 67.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.43%. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -23.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

LIND Dividends

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 37.45% of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. shares, and 74.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 119.15%. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. stock is held by 172 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 14.78% of the shares, which is about 7.53 million shares worth $117.47 million.

Select Equity Group, Inc., with 4.76% or 2.43 million shares worth $37.86 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-Aperture Discover Equity Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 4.2 million shares worth $74.49 million, making up 8.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-Aperture Discover Equity Fd held roughly 1.21 million shares worth around $18.95 million, which represents about 2.38% of the total shares outstanding.