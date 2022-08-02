Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR).

In the last trading session, 2.12 million shares of the Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) were traded, and its beta was 1.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.63, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $784.27M. VTNR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.10, offering almost -32.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 75.79% since then. We note from Vertex Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.07 million.

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) trade information

Instantly VTNR has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.08 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.2%. The company’s shares are currently up 200.88% year-to-date, but still up 24.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) is 29.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.72 day(s).

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) estimates and forecasts

Vertex Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 266.40 percent over the past six months and at a 2,400.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 205.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 133.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2,071.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $838.48 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Vertex Energy Inc. to make $825.12 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $65.19 million and $28.97 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1,186.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2,747.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.80%. Vertex Energy Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -5.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

VTNR Dividends

Vertex Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09.

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.32% of Vertex Energy Inc. shares, and 36.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.56%. Vertex Energy Inc. stock is held by 116 institutions, with Aventail Capital Group, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 3.88% of the shares, which is about 2.5 million shares worth $11.35 million.

Aventail Capital Group, LP, with 3.88% or 2.5 million shares worth $11.35 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.35 million shares worth $6.12 million, making up 2.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.59 million shares worth around $2.67 million, which represents about 0.91% of the total shares outstanding.