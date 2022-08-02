Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE: HPP).

In today’s recent session, 0.87 million shares of the Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP) have been traded, and its beta is 0.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.94, and it changed around -$0.07 or -0.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.07B. HPP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.66, offering almost -91.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.92, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 6.83% since then. We note from Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.23 million.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended HPP as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP) trade information

Instantly HPP has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.47% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.19 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -39.26% year-to-date, but still up 2.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP) is 1.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.2 day(s).

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) estimates and forecasts

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -35.19 percent over the past six months and at a 1.51% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 116.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $246.24 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. to make $250.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $215.6 million and $219.05 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 14.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -30.50%. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -25.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 9.00% per year for the next five years.

HPP Dividends

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 15 and February 21. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.66 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 6.66% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.58% of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. shares, and 103.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 106.48%. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. stock is held by 396 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 15.23% of the shares, which is about 22.02 million shares worth $544.19 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 12.26% or 17.73 million shares worth $492.08 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 7.28 million shares worth $171.92 million, making up 5.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.33 million shares worth around $107.08 million, which represents about 3.00% of the total shares outstanding.