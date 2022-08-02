Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT).

In the last trading session, 1.08 million shares of the Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.28, and it changed around $0.01 or 3.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.16M. CRXT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.24, offering almost -11057.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.14% since then. We note from Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.19 million.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CRXT as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.4 for the current quarter.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT) trade information

Instantly CRXT has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3098 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.62%. The company’s shares are currently down -88.33% year-to-date, but still down -6.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT) is -25.80% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 89.35% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRXT is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -971.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -435.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) estimates and forecasts

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -78.84 percent over the past six months and at a 80.35% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 86.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. to make $6.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 126.70%.

CRXT Dividends

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 18.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.68% of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares, and 56.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.97%. Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock is held by 19 institutions, with Bracebridge Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 8.09% of the shares, which is about 2.0 million shares worth $2.98 million.

Armistice Capital, LLC, with 7.80% or 1.93 million shares worth $4.69 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 0.17 million shares worth $0.4 million, making up 0.67% of all outstanding shares.