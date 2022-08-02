Let’s Get Started On The Aclarion Inc. (NASDAQ: ACON) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 3.07 million shares of the Aclarion Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.18, and it changed around $0.23 or 23.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.89M. ACON at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.05, offering almost -243.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.78, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.9% since then. We note from Aclarion Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 723.06K.

Aclarion Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ACON as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Aclarion Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) trade information

Instantly ACON has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 23.57% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5900 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.79%. The company’s shares are currently down -64.89% year-to-date, but still up 11.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aclarion Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) is 4.53% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 76680.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 60.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACON is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -154.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -154.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ACON Dividends

Aclarion Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Aclarion Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 41.16% of Aclarion Inc. shares, and 0.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.00%.