Let’s Discuss The Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 0.68 million shares of the Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) have been traded, and its beta is 1.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $131.26, and it changed around -$3.6 or -2.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $33.13B. NUE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $187.90, offering almost -43.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $88.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.58% since then. We note from Nucor Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.65 million.

Nucor Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended NUE as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nucor Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $7.6 for the current quarter.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) trade information

Instantly NUE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.67% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 136.12 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.57%. The company’s shares are currently up 18.14% year-to-date, but still up 10.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) is 29.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.26 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $128.05, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -2.51% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NUE is forecast to be at a low of $101.00 and a high of $180.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -37.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 23.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) estimates and forecasts

Nucor Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 35.14 percent over the past six months and at a 35.75% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -6.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 4.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -35.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10.53 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Nucor Corporation to make $8.99 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $10.15 billion and $10.36 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -13.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 56.30%. Nucor Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 879.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 37.75% per year for the next five years.

NUE Dividends

Nucor Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 19 and October 24. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.48 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.00. It is important to note, however, that the 1.48% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.54% of Nucor Corporation shares, and 83.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.58%. Nucor Corporation stock is held by 1,438 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 13.26% of the shares, which is about 35.27 million shares worth $4.64 billion.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co, with 10.24% or 27.24 million shares worth $3.58 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 8.24 million shares worth $1.08 billion, making up 3.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 6.49 million shares worth around $853.16 million, which represents about 2.44% of the total shares outstanding.