Let’s Discuss The ATRenew Inc. (NYSE: RERE) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 4.48 million shares of the ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.51, and it changed around -$0.03 or -1.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $612.19M. RERE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.65, offering almost -443.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.36% since then. We note from ATRenew Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 282.53K.

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE) trade information

Instantly RERE has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.87 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.54%. The company’s shares are currently down -57.74% year-to-date, but still up 0.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE) is -16.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.63 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.03, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 91.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RERE is forecast to be at a low of $30.03 and a high of $30.03. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1096.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1096.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ATRenew Inc. (RERE) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 33.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $350.01 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect ATRenew Inc. to make $377.35 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $238.96 million and $248.21 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 46.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 52.00%.

RERE Dividends

ATRenew Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 24.

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.63% of ATRenew Inc. shares, and 19.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.18%. ATRenew Inc. stock is held by 32 institutions, with Tiger Global Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 11.29% of the shares, which is about 14.97 million shares worth $37.57 million.

Yiheng Capital Management, L.P., with 3.16% or 4.19 million shares worth $10.53 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Blackrock Large Cap Ser Fds-Blackrock Event Driven Equity Fd and Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 0.32 million shares worth $0.81 million, making up 0.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund held roughly 0.18 million shares worth around $0.44 million, which represents about 0.13% of the total shares outstanding.