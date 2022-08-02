KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In the last trading session, 11.7 million shares of the KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.74, and it changed around -$0.37 or -2.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $140.73B. BEKE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.98, offering almost -89.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.8% since then. We note from KE Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.91 million.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) trade information

Instantly BEKE has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.80 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.71% year-to-date, but still down -8.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) is -23.45% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.32 day(s).

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

KE Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -27.42 percent over the past six months and at a -76.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -11.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -131.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -57.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -3.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.8 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect KE Holdings Inc. to make $2.64 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.2 billion and $3.58 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -43.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -26.40%.

KE Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -146.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 2.85% per year for the next five years.

BEKE Dividends

KE Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.66% of KE Holdings Inc. shares, and 38.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 39.08%. KE Holdings Inc. stock is held by 372 institutions, with SB Global Advisers Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.10% of the shares, which is about 73.03 million shares worth $1.47 billion.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, with 3.43% or 30.96 million shares worth $622.86 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and ACAP Strategic Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 12.67 million shares worth $255.0 million, making up 1.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ACAP Strategic Fund held roughly 4.74 million shares worth around $95.37 million, which represents about 0.53% of the total shares outstanding.