It’s Easy To Bet On PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 3.3 million shares of the PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) were traded, and its beta was 2.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $32.52, and it changed around -$0.83 or -2.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.67B. PBF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.12, offering almost -35.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.24, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.74% since then. We note from PBF Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.33 million.

PBF Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended PBF as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. PBF Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.93 for the current quarter.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) trade information

Instantly PBF has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 33.70 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.5%. The company’s shares are currently up 150.73% year-to-date, but still up 11.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) is 12.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.75 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.31, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PBF is forecast to be at a low of $30.00 and a high of $48.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -47.6% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.75% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) estimates and forecasts

PBF Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 100.99 percent over the past six months and at a 609.20% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 24.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 253.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1,100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.1 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect PBF Energy Inc. to make $9.12 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.15 billion and $7.19 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 47.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 27.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.70%.

PBF Dividends

PBF Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.32% of PBF Energy Inc. shares, and 79.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.25%. PBF Energy Inc. stock is held by 323 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 13.71% of the shares, which is about 16.56 million shares worth $403.6 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.26% or 11.19 million shares worth $145.11 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 6.99 million shares worth $110.74 million, making up 5.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 6.68 million shares worth around $105.83 million, which represents about 5.53% of the total shares outstanding.