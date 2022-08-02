It’s Easy To Bet On Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 54.27 million shares of the Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) were traded, and its beta was 2.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.92, and it changed around -$0.14 or -1.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.68B. CCL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.39, offering almost -207.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.19% since then. We note from Carnival Corporation & plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 71.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 52.71 million.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) trade information

Instantly CCL has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.38 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.9%. The company’s shares are currently down -55.67% year-to-date, but still down -2.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) is 3.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 96.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.95 day(s).

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) estimates and forecasts

Carnival Corporation & plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -52.98 percent over the past six months and at a 46.60% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 27.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 736.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.72 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Carnival Corporation & plc to make $5.17 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Aug 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 623.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -33.70%. Carnival Corporation & plc earnings are expected to increase by 35.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 9.95% per year for the next five years.

CCL Dividends

Carnival Corporation & plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 05 and April 11.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.89% of Carnival Corporation & plc shares, and 53.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.07%. Carnival Corporation & plc stock is held by 1,001 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.79% of the shares, which is about 86.99 million shares worth $1.75 billion.

Public Investment Fund, with 5.14% or 50.83 million shares worth $1.02 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 23.71 million shares worth $476.96 million, making up 2.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 18.86 million shares worth around $379.38 million, which represents about 1.91% of the total shares outstanding.