Is NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 1.41 million shares of the NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) were traded, and its beta was 1.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.86, and it changed around $0.06 or 0.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $585.77M. NSTG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $63.81, offering almost -396.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.53% since then. We note from NanoString Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 849.44K.

NanoString Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NSTG as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NanoString Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.61 for the current quarter.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) trade information

Instantly NSTG has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.15 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.21%. The company’s shares are currently down -69.55% year-to-date, but still up 10.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) is 1.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.36 day(s).

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) estimates and forecasts

NanoString Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -60.21 percent over the past six months and at a 1.97% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -1.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 23.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $32.32 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect NanoString Technologies Inc. to make $41.98 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $32.28 million and $37.15 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.70%.

NSTG Dividends

NanoString Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 24 and March 06.

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.82% of NanoString Technologies Inc. shares, and 117.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 118.66%. NanoString Technologies Inc. stock is held by 290 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 14.69% of the shares, which is about 6.82 million shares worth $288.02 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP, with 11.97% or 5.56 million shares worth $234.71 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity OTC Portfolio and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 2.43 million shares worth $86.28 million, making up 5.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Alger Small Cap Focus Fund held roughly 2.25 million shares worth around $78.07 million, which represents about 4.84% of the total shares outstanding.