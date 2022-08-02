Is Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) Worth Your Money In 2022?

In today’s recent session, 0.58 million shares of the Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) have been traded, and its beta is 1.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.31, and it changed around -$0.22 or -2.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.38B. CIM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.85, offering almost -63.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.72, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.12% since then. We note from Chimera Investment Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.49 million.

Chimera Investment Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended CIM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Chimera Investment Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter.

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) trade information

Instantly CIM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.12% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.66 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.28%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.17% year-to-date, but still up 10.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) is 19.39% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.38, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -9.91% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CIM is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -6.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 22.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) estimates and forecasts

Chimera Investment Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -25.05 percent over the past six months and at a -17.98% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -1.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -38.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -23.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -14.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $129.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Chimera Investment Corporation to make $127.52 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $130.09 million and $134.12 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -4.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.60%. Chimera Investment Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -23.00% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -2.54% per year for the next five years.

CIM Dividends

Chimera Investment Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 04. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 12.54 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.32. It is important to note, however, that the 12.54% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.32% of Chimera Investment Corporation shares, and 50.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.59%. Chimera Investment Corporation stock is held by 359 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 9.32% of the shares, which is about 22.08 million shares worth $226.46 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.06% or 19.11 million shares worth $196.0 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 17.22 million shares worth $176.56 million, making up 7.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.84 million shares worth around $70.19 million, which represents about 2.89% of the total shares outstanding.