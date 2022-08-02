Is ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 6.98 million shares of the ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.74, and it changed around -$0.37 or -2.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.32B. CHPT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.72, offering almost -94.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.33% since then. We note from ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.58 million.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended CHPT as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) trade information

Instantly CHPT has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.74 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.35%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.62% year-to-date, but still up 10.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) is 7.67% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 35.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.35 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.73, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 35.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CHPT is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $46.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -212.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 18.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) estimates and forecasts

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 16.52 percent over the past six months and at a 55.15% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -5.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -46.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 96.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $75.66 million in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect ChargePoint Holdings Inc. to make $105.92 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022.

CHPT Dividends

ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 14.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.38% of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. shares, and 49.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.50%. ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock is held by 432 institutions, with Linse Capital Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 15.21% of the shares, which is about 51.1 million shares worth $973.49 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.69% or 19.13 million shares worth $364.38 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 6.42 million shares worth $122.29 million, making up 1.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 5.69 million shares worth around $108.31 million, which represents about 1.69% of the total shares outstanding.