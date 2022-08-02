International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In today’s recent session, 1.09 million shares of the International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.32, and it changed around $0.61 or 3.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.85B. IGT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.95, offering almost -70.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.46, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.8% since then. We note from International Game Technology PLC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.07 million.

International Game Technology PLC stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended IGT as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. International Game Technology PLC is expected to report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) trade information

Instantly IGT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.26% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.69 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.88%. The company’s shares are currently down -35.28% year-to-date, but still up 1.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) is 0.81% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.58 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.71, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 42.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IGT is forecast to be at a low of $23.00 and a high of $62.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -220.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -19.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) estimates and forecasts

International Game Technology PLC share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -28.64 percent over the past six months and at a 290.32% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -39.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -74.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.03 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect International Game Technology PLC to make $1.01 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $926.7 million and $986.45 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21.40%. International Game Technology PLC earnings are expected to increase by 106.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 30.18% per year for the next five years.

IGT Dividends

International Game Technology PLC’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.28 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 4.28% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 49.81% of International Game Technology PLC shares, and 47.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.44%. International Game Technology PLC stock is held by 310 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 4.71% of the shares, which is about 9.64 million shares worth $187.81 million.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co., with 3.63% or 7.43 million shares worth $144.8 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

John Hancock Fds III-Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fd and MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 2.86 million shares worth $55.8 million, making up 1.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund held roughly 2.68 million shares worth around $52.2 million, which represents about 1.31% of the total shares outstanding.