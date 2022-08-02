Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) Stock Forecast 2022: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In today’s recent session, 6.24 million shares of the Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.64, and it changed around $0.64 or 15.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $473.84M. INVZ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.72, offering almost -109.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.89, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 37.72% since then. We note from Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.07 million.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended INVZ as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.22 for the current quarter.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) trade information

Instantly INVZ has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 15.88% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.86 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.53%. The company’s shares are currently down -36.91% year-to-date, but still up 15.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) is 2.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.87 day(s).

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) estimates and forecasts

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 6.95 percent over the past six months and at a 25.97% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 69.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -20.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 123.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Innoviz Technologies Ltd. to make $3.27 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.25 million and $2.08 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 24.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 57.50%.

INVZ Dividends

Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.53% of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. shares, and 34.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.66%. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. stock is held by 95 institutions, with Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 7.05% of the shares, which is about 9.47 million shares worth $34.27 million.

Antara Capital, LP, with 5.04% or 6.77 million shares worth $42.92 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 3.05 million shares worth $12.21 million, making up 2.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held roughly 1.2 million shares worth around $4.86 million, which represents about 0.90% of the total shares outstanding.