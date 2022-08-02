InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) In 2022: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 2.5 million shares of the InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $34.33, and it changed around $1.09 or 3.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.51B. INMD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $99.27, offering almost -189.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.99% since then. We note from InMode Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.09 million.

InMode Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended INMD as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. InMode Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) trade information

Instantly INMD has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 34.59 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.75%. The company’s shares are currently down -51.36% year-to-date, but still up 22.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) is 53.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.72 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INMD is forecast to be at a low of $40.00 and a high of $60.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -74.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -16.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

InMode Ltd. (INMD) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $103.13 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect InMode Ltd. to make $104.24 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $87.33 million and $94.18 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 18.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 225.40%. InMode Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 115.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 33.20% per year for the next five years.

INMD Dividends

InMode Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 08 and February 14.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.62% of InMode Ltd. shares, and 55.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.97%. InMode Ltd. stock is held by 464 institutions, with Acadian Asset Management. LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 3.62% of the shares, which is about 3.02 million shares worth $111.37 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 3.10% or 2.58 million shares worth $182.33 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 1.21 million shares worth $58.38 million, making up 1.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund held roughly 1.0 million shares worth around $70.58 million, which represents about 1.20% of the total shares outstanding.