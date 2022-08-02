Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) Stock Forecast: $127.00 Per Share In 2022 With Positive Signs

In today’s recent session, 0.92 million shares of the Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) have been traded, and its beta is 0.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $72.32, and it changed around -$5.08 or -6.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.81B. INCY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $84.86, offering almost -17.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $61.91, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.39% since then. We note from Incyte Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.48 million.

Incyte Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended INCY as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Incyte Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter.

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) trade information

Instantly INCY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.56% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 80.91 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.62%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.45% year-to-date, but still down -3.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) is 1.88% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $91.53, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.99% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INCY is forecast to be at a low of $63.00 and a high of $127.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -75.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Incyte Corporation (INCY) estimates and forecasts

Incyte Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.27 percent over the past six months and at a 8.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -7.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -31.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $810.64 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Incyte Corporation to make $859.11 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 51.40%. Incyte Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 415.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 14.90% per year for the next five years.

INCY Dividends

Incyte Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 07 and February 11.

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.56% of Incyte Corporation shares, and 95.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.67%. Incyte Corporation stock is held by 867 institutions, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 15.18% of the shares, which is about 33.62 million shares worth $2.47 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.46% or 20.94 million shares worth $1.54 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 9.83 million shares worth $721.54 million, making up 4.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund held roughly 9.0 million shares worth around $669.0 million, which represents about 4.06% of the total shares outstanding.