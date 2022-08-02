If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS)

In the last trading session, 2.24 million shares of the Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) were traded, and its beta was 2.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.10, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.92B. APPS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $93.98, offering almost -367.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.21% since then. We note from Digital Turbine Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.99 million.

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) trade information

Instantly APPS has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.52 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.05%. The company’s shares are currently down -67.04% year-to-date, but still up 4.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) is 15.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.58 day(s).

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.35, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 50.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APPS is forecast to be at a low of $25.00 and a high of $85.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -322.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -24.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) estimates and forecasts

Digital Turbine Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -49.79 percent over the past six months and at a -3.61% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 56.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 29.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 300.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $336.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Digital Turbine Inc. to make $355.48 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $95.08 million and $191.28 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 253.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 85.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.20%. Digital Turbine Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -39.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 27.00% per year for the next five years.

APPS Dividends

Digital Turbine Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 01 and February 07.

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.02% of Digital Turbine Inc. shares, and 75.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.11%. Digital Turbine Inc. stock is held by 438 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 10.75% of the shares, which is about 10.43 million shares worth $456.8 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.01% or 8.73 million shares worth $532.74 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.48 million shares worth $151.11 million, making up 2.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 2.44 million shares worth around $107.58 million, which represents about 2.51% of the total shares outstanding.