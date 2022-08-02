If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE: SNN) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In today’s recent session, 0.69 million shares of the Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.39, and it changed around -$0.24 or -0.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.22B. SNN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.29, offering almost -58.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $25.34, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 0.2% since then. We note from Smith & Nephew plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 764.69K.

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) trade information

Instantly SNN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.94% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 29.37 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.55%. The company’s shares are currently down -25.97% year-to-date, but still down -10.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) is -8.20% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.96 day(s).

Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) estimates and forecasts

Smith & Nephew plc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -23.29 percent over the past six months and at a 1.23% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -7.40%. Smith & Nephew plc earnings are expected to increase by 16.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 4.60% per year for the next five years.

SNN Dividends

Smith & Nephew plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.05 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.04. It is important to note, however, that the 4.05% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.05% of Smith & Nephew plc shares, and 8.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.98%. Smith & Nephew plc stock is held by 256 institutions, with Nuance Investments, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 2.35% of the shares, which is about 10.26 million shares worth $260.04 million.

Fiduciary Management, Inc., with 1.75% or 7.62 million shares worth $193.27 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Managed Portfolio Series-Nuance Mid Cap Value Fd and FMI Large Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 5.2 million shares worth $131.97 million, making up 1.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, FMI Large Cap Fund held roughly 2.45 million shares worth around $62.12 million, which represents about 0.56% of the total shares outstanding.