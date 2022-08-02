Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -328.57%

In the last trading session, 3.38 million shares of the Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) were traded, and its beta was 0.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.70, and it changed around $0.02 or 2.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $338.69M. IDEX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.58, offering almost -268.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.14% since then. We note from Ideanomics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.64 million.

Ideanomics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended IDEX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ideanomics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) trade information

Instantly IDEX has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6999 on Monday, 08/01/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.01%. The company’s shares are currently down -41.76% year-to-date, but still up 0.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) is 5.48% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 64.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.55 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 76.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IDEX is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -328.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -328.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 371.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $33.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Ideanomics Inc. to make $40.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $11.07 million and $32.71 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 199.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 22.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.40%.

IDEX Dividends

Ideanomics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 04.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.09% of Ideanomics Inc. shares, and 16.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.85%. Ideanomics Inc. stock is held by 162 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 5.07% of the shares, which is about 25.26 million shares worth $28.29 million.

State Street Corporation, with 1.81% or 9.02 million shares worth $10.82 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 10.44 million shares worth $11.17 million, making up 2.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF held roughly 4.66 million shares worth around $4.99 million, which represents about 0.94% of the total shares outstanding.